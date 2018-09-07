News Release: Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

GREENSBORO, NC (September 7, 2018) – The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 5,000 gallons of untreated wastewater from our sewer main located at 4124 Eastland Avenue. The discharge occurred on September 6, 2018 for approximately 1 hour due to a blockage of roots in a 8″ sewer main. The untreated wastewater entered South Buffalo, tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. The line was cleaned with a combo jet truck and two nearby hydrants were opened to flush the creek.

This notice was issued in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes Article 21, Chapter 143-215.1C.

