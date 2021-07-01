News Release: Notice of a High 1,4- Dioxane Discharge to South Buffalo Creek

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Notice of a High 1,4- Dioxane Discharge to South Buffalo Creek

GREENSBORO, NC (July 1, 2021) – On June 30, the City of Greensboro’s T.Z. Osborne Water Reclamation Facility had a high discharge of 1,4-Dioxane to South Buffalo creek, a tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. This concentration of approximately 615 micrograms per liter of 1,4-Dioxane exceeded the City’s Special Order by Consent (SOC) compliance value of 45 micrograms per liter. City staff has notified and is in coordination with the NC Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) and downstream utilities and is actively investigating possible sources of the substance.

This discharge does not affect Greensboro’s drinking water quality.

For more information about Greensboro’s 1,4-Dioxane Updates visit this website<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/water-resources/wastewater-system/1-4-dioxane-updates>.

