News Release: Northline Avenue Lane Closures Begin October 3

Northline Avenue Lane Closures Begin October 3
GREENSBORO, NC (October 2, 2018) – Beginning at 9 am Wednesday, October 3, alternate lanes of Northline Avenue between Pembroke Road and Hobbs Road will be closed for resurfacing. The work will take place from 9 am to 4 pm Mondays through Fridays until October 25, weather permitting. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area or expect delays traveling through the work zone.
