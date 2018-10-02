News Release: Northline Avenue Lane Closures Begin October 3

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Andy Vincent

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2336

Northline Avenue Lane Closures Begin October 3

GREENSBORO, NC (October 2, 2018) – Beginning at 9 am Wednesday, October 3, alternate lanes of Northline Avenue between Pembroke Road and Hobbs Road will be closed for resurfacing. The work will take place from 9 am to 4 pm Mondays through Fridays until October 25, weather permitting. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area or expect delays traveling through the work zone.

