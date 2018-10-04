News Release: North Elm Street Road Closure on October 7

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Contact: Justin Reynolds

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-433-7347

North Elm Street Road Closure on October 7, 2018

GREENSBORO, NC (October 4, 2018) – On October 7, North Elm street will be closed between Northwood Street and Tankersley Street from 8 am until 4 pm due to water line repair work. Water service will not be interrupted. Detours will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and time are subject to change due to inclement weather or last-minute changes in work schedules.

