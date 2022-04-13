News Release: Nominations for Employer of the Year and Barrier Free Success Awards Due April 22

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Nominations for Employer of the Year and Barrier Free Success Awards Due April 22

GREENSBORO, NC (April 13, 2022) – The Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities is now accepting nominations for its annual Outstanding Employer of the Year and Brant Taylor Barrier Free Success Awards. Nominations may be submitted online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/mayorscommitee<www.greensboro-nc.gov/mayorscommitee>. The deadline is Friday, April 22. Winners will be honored at the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Awards event April 27.

The Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities is a nonprofit coalition of businesses, human service agencies, and individuals of all abilities with the mission to create a barrier-free community. The Oustanding Employer of the Year Award honors an employer with an exceptional record of hiring or facilitating employment for people with disabilities. The award was given to Morgan Support Services in 2021. The Brant Taylor Barrier Free Success Award recognizes an individual or organization that has made significant contributions to creating a barrier-free environment for people with disabilities. The award was given to the Greensboro Aquatic Center in 2021.

For more information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/mayorscommittee<www.greensboro-nc.gov/mayorscommittee> or contact the committee at GreensboroMayorsCommitee@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:GreensboroMayorsCommitee@greensboro-nc.gov>.

