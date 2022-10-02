News Release: No Bulk Collection Service October 3 and 4

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Chris Marriott
No Bulk Collection Service October 3 and 4
GREENSBORO, NC (October 2, 2022) – The City of Greensboro will provide its regularly scheduled garbage, recycling, and yard waste collection this week, however due to staffing issues, no bulk collection service – furniture, mattresses, and other large items – will take place on Monday, October 3 and Tuesday, October 4. Residents should prepare all yard waste<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/field-operations/yard-waste> in the wake of Tropical Storm Ian as follows:
* Can It
Use your own 32-gallon trash can. Your can should have handles and a lid. Irregularly shaped containers may not be serviced. Filled cans should weigh no more than 50 pounds. If you were to place a lid on the can, all materials should be contained inside. Long branches protruding from the container may result in service denial.
* Bag It
Use only heavy-duty, clear plastic bags. Using black plastic bags, paper bags, and green recycling bags will result in non-collection. Filled bags must weigh less than 50 pounds.
* Bundle It
Tie yard waste in bundles not more than five feet long and no heavier than 50 pounds.
