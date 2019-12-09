News Release: Ninth Street Closed December 9-23

Ninth Street Closed December 9-23

GREENSBORO, NC (December 9, 2019) – Ninth Street, from Fairview Street to Upland Drive, will be closed Monday, December 9 until Monday, December 23, for roadway repairs. Drivers should find an alternate route.

