News Release: Next Redistricting Committee Meeting is September 30; Public Invited to Share Comments

Next Redistricting Committee Meeting is September 30;
Public Invited to Share Comments
GREENSBORO, NC (September 27, 2021) – Greensboro’s newly formed Redistricting Committee holds its third meeting online from 7-8:30 pm Thursday, September 30. Committee members will listen to comments from the public at the beginning of the meeting and will then consider changes to draft maps, which are located under Meeting Presentations on www.greensboro-nc.gov/Redistricting<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Redistricting>.
To share your comments, register to attend the meeting on Zoom<us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYrcuqqqD8rE939fXKAk_l27ije0v5c8SP0> by 5 pm Thursday.
Can’t participate during the meeting? Email your comments to redistricting@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:redistricting@greensboro-nc.gov>.
Just want to watch the meeting? Watch live on the City’s YouTube page at youtube.com/user/CityofGreensboroNC.
On Wednesday, September 29, an interactive map depicting the current redistricting draft maps will go live at www.greensboro-nc.gov/Redistricting<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Redistricting>. Also on this Web page is info about the process and links to the two previous meetings.
