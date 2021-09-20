News Release: Next Redistricting Committee Meeting is September 23

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Next Redistricting Committee Meeting is September 23

GREENSBORO, NC (September 20, 2021) – Greensboro’s newly formed Redistricting Committee holds its second meeting online from 7-8:30 pm Thursday, September 23. Committee members will study and discuss City Council district boundaries and population counts within each district.

Watch the meeting live on the City’s YouTube page at youtube.com/user/CityofGreensboroNC.

Learn more about the process by frequently visiting www.greensboro-nc.gov/Redistricting<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Redistricting>.

