News Release: Next Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission Meeting is February 21

Next Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission Meeting is February 21

GREENSBORO, NC (February 15, 2019) – The next Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission (GCJAC) monthly meeting is 6-8 pm Thursday, February 21, at Central Library’s Tannenbaum-Sternberger Room, 219 N. Church St. The meeting is open to the public.

Review the meeting agenda and more at www.greensboro-nc.gov/GCJAC<www.greensboro-nc.gov/GCJAC>.

GCJAC is a new board created by City Council last August to monitor, review, analyze, educate, advise and report on criminal justice issues and processes that affect Greensboro.

