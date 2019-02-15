News Release: Next Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission Meeting is February 21

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Latisha McNeil
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2295
Next Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission Meeting is February 21
GREENSBORO, NC (February 15, 2019) – The next Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission (GCJAC) monthly meeting is 6-8 pm Thursday, February 21, at Central Library’s Tannenbaum-Sternberger Room, 219 N. Church St. The meeting is open to the public.
Review the meeting agenda and more at www.greensboro-nc.gov/GCJAC<www.greensboro-nc.gov/GCJAC>.
GCJAC is a new board created by City Council last August to monitor, review, analyze, educate, advise and report on criminal justice issues and processes that affect Greensboro.
# # #
Debby Davis
Communications Specialist
Communications & Marketing Department
City of Greensboro
336-373-3640
300 W. Washington St., Greensboro
www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>
Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>
Twitter
YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.