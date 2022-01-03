News Release: New Play Project Winner ‘Wolves of Ravensbruk’ Premieres January 13

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Todd Fisher

New Play Project Winner ‘Wolves of Ravensbruk’ Premieres January 13

GREENSBORO, NC (January 3, 2022) – Creative Greensboro presents the New Play Project winner “Wolves of Ravensbruk,” written by Sally Kinka and directed by Todd Fisher, at 7 pm, January 13-15 and 2 pm, January 16 in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. The January 14 performance will feature a moderated talk back with the playwright and director. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $10. Audience members must register in advance at www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com>

In “The Wolves of Ravensbruk,” Russian artillery is heard drawing nearer and nearer. Seven women in the notorious Ravensbruk Nazi Concentration Camp struggle to survive long enough to be liberated. They find that the strength of their dedication to each other and their use of the arts as a survival tool may be their saving grace.

Sally Kinka, a Greensboro resident, is a professional playwright, director, performer, storyteller and puppeteer, with a special concentration in drama as therapy. She is also a co-founder of the non-profit performing arts organization, ArtStream and runs a bedside drama and storytelling program at Duke University Hospital’s Pediatric Division of Hematology-Oncology and UNC Hospitals Children’s Specialty Clinic.

Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of the Greensboro creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more about Creative Greensboro, visit its website<www.creativegreensboro.com>.

Photos Courtesy of Sam McClenaghan. Permission to reprint.

Caption: Jane Lucas and Cassandra Weston star in “Wolves of Ravensbruk” by Sally Kinka.

