News Release: New Photos of Suspect in Ahlora Lindiment Case

*****AMBER ALERT*****

Update

GREENSBORO, NC (October 10, 2019) – The Greensboro Police Department is continuing the investigation to locate Ahlora Shanti-Sample Lindiment who was abducted on October 9, 2019. A woman identified earlier today as a person of interest is now considered a suspect in the abduction. Anyone with information to identify the women last seen walking away with Ahlora is asked to call the tipline at 336-574-4035. She is a black female in her 20’s with a medium complexion, 5’6″, approximately 135 pounds. Her hair was in a short ponytail. She was last seen wearing a short sleeve black crop top with black pants with tiger print faces, and one leg with a white stripe, the other leg has a yellow stripe down the side.

Police also ask anyone that was in the 2400 block of Phillips Avenue between the hours of 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. that saw the suspect or may have noticed something suspicious to contact Greensboro Police at 336-574-4035 or 911 to share that information.

Investigators with the Greensboro Police Department, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, the Greensboro Fire Department and the FBI continue to canvas the neighborhood where Ahlora was last seen to speak to anyone who may have information to help find her. We encourage any resident or community member with information to come forward and speak to us.

At 6:33 p.m. on 10/9/2019, police received a call about a possible adduction. Ahlora Ashanti-Sample Lindiment is described as a black female, brown eyes, black hair, weighing approximately 40 pounds and is approximately 2 feet tall. Ahlora was last seen wearing a short sleeve pink t-shirt, black jeans and white sandals.

