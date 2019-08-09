News Release: New Glass Recycling Drop-off Location Opens

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Tori Carle

New Glass Recycling Drop-off Location Opens

GREENSBORO, NC (August 9, 2019) – Glass bottles and jars are no longer accepted in the City of Greensboro’s residential recycling program. Residents who want to continue recycling glass may use five glass recycling drop-off locations, including a newly opened location at Glenn McNairy Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road. Look for the recycling carts at the city’s 5 glass recycling drop-off sites at:

* Glenn McNairy Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Rd.

* Fire Station 19, 6900 Downwind Rd.

* Kathleen Clay Edwards Library, 1420 Price Park Dr.

* McGirt-Horton Library, 2501 Phillips Ave.

* Medford Service Center, 401 Patton Ave.

Glass bottles and jars should be empty, clean, and dry. Paper labels do not need to be removed. Lids, caps, and corks cannot be recycled with the glass and should be put in the trash. Glass dropped off at these locations will be combined with glass collected from local bars and restaurants, which will be recycled into new glass bottles and jars in North Carolina.

For more information on changes to Greensboro recycling, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/resetrecycle<www.greensboro-nc.gov/resetrecycle>.

