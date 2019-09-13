News Release: New Gate City/Murrow Intersection Traffic Pattern Begins September 16

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Contact: Melinda King
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2372
New Gate City/Murrow Intersection Traffic Pattern Begins September 16
GREENSBORO, NC (September 13, 2019) – Beginning at 7 pm Monday, September 16, a new traffic pattern will be implemented at the intersection of Gate City Boulevard and Murrow Boulevard.
All traffic will be channeled onto Murrow from Gate City at the traffic light that will sit about 80 feet east from its current location. Also, traffic heading from S. Pearson Street onto Gate City will only be able to turn right onto the boulevard. The changes are permanent.
Review this map of the new pattern<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Home/ShowDocument?id=43787>.
Signs will be in place for several days, and motorists are urged to use caution in this area.
