News Release: New Eugene Street Parking Deck Opens

New Eugene Street Parking Deck Opens

GREENSBORO, NC (June 23 2021) – The new Eugene Street Parking Deck, at 215 N. Eugene St., is now open and accepting hourly and monthly parkers. Located across the street from the Newbridge Bank Park, it is the first parking deck the City has built downtown in more than 30 years.

The Eugene Street Parking Deck adds nearly 950 new spaces to the City’s off-street parking inventory. It also provides parking for the adjacent $140 million Project Slugger mixed-use building and other planned developments in the Lo-Fi neighborhood of downtown. The deck is also expected to be used for visitor parking for baseball games and overflow parking for the Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

“This project is an investment in the future of downtown, and in this growing area of our center city,” said Greensboro Department of Transportation Director Hanna Cockburn.

The deck has automated pay stations, electric vehicle charging spaces and bike racks. There are entrances on Bellemeade and Eugene streets.

To sign up for a monthly parking pass, contact the parking office at 336-373-2145 or parking@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:parking@greensboro-nc.gov>.

