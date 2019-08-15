News Release: New Downtown Glass Recycling Drop-off Location Opens

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

New Downtown Glass Recycling Drop-off Location Opens

GREENSBORO, NC (August 15, 2019) – Glass bottles and jars are no longer accepted in the City of Greensboro’s residential recycling program. Residents who want to continue recycling glass may use six glass recycling drop-off locations, including a newly opened location at First Presbyterian Church at 108 W. Fisher Ave. Look for the recycling carts at the city’s six glass recycling drop-off sites at:

* First Presbyterian Church, 108 W. Fisher Ave.

* Fire Station 19, 6900 Downwind Rd.

* Glenn McNairy Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Rd.

* Kathleen Clay Edwards Library, 1420 Price Park Dr.

* McGirt-Horton Library, 2501 Phillips Ave.

* Medford Service Center, 401 Patton Ave.

Glass bottles and jars should be empty, clean, and dry. Paper labels do not need to be removed. Lids, caps, and corks cannot be recycled with the glass and should be put in the trash. Glass dropped off at these locations will be combined with glass collected from local bars and restaurants, which will be recycled into new glass bottles and jars in North Carolina.

For more information on recent changes to Greensboro recycling, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/resetrecycle<www.greensboro-nc.gov/resetrecycle>. Or access a wide range of information about Greensboro solid waste and recycling services by downloading the GSO Collects mobile app.

