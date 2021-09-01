News Release: New Development Services Online Portal Expected to Simplify Plan Review and Tracking Process

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

New Development Services Online Portal

Expected to Simplify Plan Review and Tracking Process

GREENSBORO, NC (September 1, 2021) – The City’s Development Services has moved its plan upload and review processes online with a new combined system called Plan Review & Tracking. At www.greensboro-nc.gov/PlanReviewAndTracking<www.greensboro-nc.gov/PlanReviewAndTracking>, you can do all this and more:

~ Upload building-related applications and plans

~ View the status of your plan, individual reviews and days in progress

~ Pay for plan review and permit fees

~ Download approved permits/plans

~ Communicate with reviewers.

Plan Review & Tracking is for use by residents, contractors and developers involved in residential and commercial plans/projects such as interior and exterior residential additions and alterations, Technical Review Committee action on site plans and subdivisions, fire permit applications, soil erosion plans, and to record plats, among others.

Paper plans, including residential building plans, will now only be accepted electronically via the Plan Review & Tracking system<gsoapps.greensboro-nc.gov/soalite/directory/index.aspx?app=PlanReview&authMode=c>.

Plan review processes that began in the former plan review system before Wednesday, September 1, will continue in that system until complete.

Plan review processes starting on Wednesday, September 1 and going forward, must use only the new Plan Review & Tracking system<gsoapps.greensboro-nc.gov/soalite/directory/index.aspx?app=PlanReview&authMode=c>.

To use the new system, you must first create an account, even if you had an account in the former plan review system. Previously, residents, contractors and developers used two separate online City systems, Electronic Plan Review and Plan Tracking.

“The new Plan Review & Tracking system should help simplify and complete plan reviews in a timely, transparent process,” says Michael Lewis, manager of Development Services.

