News Release: New Cultural Affairs Commission Holds First Meeting October 11

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ryan Deal

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7998

New Cultural Affairs Commission Holds First Meeting October 11

GREENSBORO, NC (October 6, 2021) – The City of Greensboro’s newly created Cultural Affairs Commission<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/creative-greensboro/about-creative-greensboro/cultural-affairs-commission> will hold its inaugural meeting from 5:30-7 pm, Monday, October 11, via Zoom<us02web.zoom.us/j/81715916455?pwd=V3hSRy9lY3hiU2VNWXE2enNFMmREZz09>. The meeting ID is 817 1591 6455 and passcode is 003212. To join the meeting by phone, call 301-715-8592 .

In September, City Council created the nine-member commission to promote the work of Creative Greensboro, the City’s office for arts and culture, and serve as a liaison to the Council. The commission will receive reports from Creative Greensboro regarding development and outcomes of investment strategies and provide guidance and counsel.

The commission will meet the second Monday of each month. Meetings are open to the public.

Cultural Affairs Commission members were selected from among those who completed an interest form and to reflect City demographics along with a variety of connections with Greensboro’s creative community. Commissioners will serve three-year terms, though the initial terms have been staggered. The initial members appointed by City Council are:

* Douglas Bender, who resides in City Council District 5, and represents the business community and a small budget arts organization. Initial term expires September 30, 2025.

* Catena Bergevin, who resides in City Council District 3, and represents a large budget arts organization and a Greensboro Cultural Center tenant organization. Initial term expires September 30, 2023.

* Juliette Bianco, who resides in City Council District 3, and represents a college or university arts program area. Initial term expires September 30, 2024.

* Duane Cyrus, who resides in City Council District 4, and represents a college or university arts program area and is a creative entrepreneur. Initial term expires September 30, 2024.

* Mignon Elkes, who resides in City Council District 1, and is a community leader with active participation with Greensboro’s creative community. Initial term expires September 30, 2025.

* Leigh Ann Little, who resides in City Council District 5, and represents K-12 arts education. Initial term expires September 30, 2023.

* Victoria Milstein, who resides in City Council District 3, and is a creative entrepreneur. Initial term expires September 30, 2023.

* Janine Robledo, who resides in City Council District 5, and is a creative entrepreneur. Initial term expires September 30, 2024.

* Naomi Woods, who resides in City Council District 2, and represents the business community. Initial term expires September 30, 2025.

Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. Learn more at www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com/>.

# # #

Jake Keys, (he/him/his)

Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.