News Release: New Community Relations Manager Takes the Reins of Long-Standing City Office

New Community Relations Manager Takes the Reins of Long-Standing City Office

Greensboro, NC (August 9, 2021) – City staffer Gary Canapinno has moved into the role of manager of the Community Relations Division, replacing Donna Gray, who retires August 31. Gray, a Greensboro native, joined the City in 1997 as an administrative assistant in General Services and moved into the role to help resolve community concerns in 1999, which lead to the creation of this service-focused office that has been in operation for more than 20 years.

Canapinno joined the City in August 2019 as parking operations manager with the Department of Transportation and officially moved into his role in Community Relations in June. His professional background also includes municipal government experience in Connecticut with the towns of Orange and Milford.

Canapinno received his Bachelor of Science in legal studies/criminal justice from Charter Oak State College and earned a master’s degree in public administration from Troy University.

The Community Relations Division partners with community members in navigating City services to resolve community concerns, creating long-term positive relationships throughout Greensboro. Division staff uses a well-established network of internal and external resources to provide support for residents and businesses.

