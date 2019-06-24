News Release: New City Glass Recycling Drop-off Locations Open July 1

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Tori Carle

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2053

New City Glass Recycling Drop-off Locations Open July 1

GREENSBORO, NC (June 24, 2019) – Beginning July 1, glass bottles and jars will no longer be accepted in the City of Greensboro’s residential recycling program. Residents who want to

continue recycling glass may use four glass recycling drop-off locations that will open July 1.

Glass bottles and jars should be empty, clean, and dry. Lids, caps, and corks cannot be recycled with the glass and should be put in the trash. Look for the recycling carts at these locations:

* Fire Station 19, 6900 Downwind Rd.

* Kathleen Clay Edwards Library, 1420 Price Park Dr.

* McGirt-Horton Library, 2501 Phillips Ave.

* Medford Service Center, 401 Patton Ave.

Glass dropped off at these locations will be combined with glass collected from local bars and restaurants, which will be recycled into new glass bottles and jars in North Carolina.

The Field Operations Waste Reduction team is also working to partner with local faith organizations to provide additional glass recycling locations for residents. Any interested organizations should call the City Contact Center at 336-373-2489. Those locations will be announced as they are established.

For more information on changes to Greensboro recycling, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/resetrecycle<www.greensboro-nc.gov/resetrecycle>.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.