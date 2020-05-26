News Release: Neighborhoods Encouraged to Sign Up for National Night Out

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Neighborhoods Encouraged to Sign Up for National Night Out

GREENSBORO, NC (May 26, 2020) – Though things may be slightly different this year, National Night Out, a nation-wide program to promote neighborhood spirit and police-citizen partnerships, is approaching and community leaders are encouraged to register their participation with the Greensboro Police Department.

Tuesday, Aug. 4, marks America’s thirty-seventh night out against crime. National Night Out is a cohesive effort to promote involvement in crime prevention activities, police-community partnerships, neighborhood camaraderie and send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

Any neighborhood can participate in NNO. This is a great opportunity to meet neighbors and engage with your community and your Greensboro Police Officers. The Greensboro Police Department office of Community Engagement will provide additional information on how to make your event safe based on any COVID-19 restrictions that are in place at that time.

To register for NNO, sign up at www.signupgenius.com/go/nno2020 or contact your Community Resource Officer. Communities are asked to register by Tues. July 28. Don’t know your Community Resource Officer? Find your CRO at www.greensboro-nc.gov/ourcommunities<www.greensboro-nc.gov/ourcommunities>. Last year, more than 150 neighborhoods participated in NNO throughout the City of Greensboro and Guilford County.

For more information about Greensboro’s NNO program, contact the Office of Community Engagement at 336-373-2636, communityengagement@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:communityengagement@greensboro-nc.gov> or sign up at: www.signupgenius.com/go/nno2020

