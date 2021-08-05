News Release: NCWorks Hosts Second Chance Hiring Event on August 11

­[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

NCWorks Hosts Second Chance Hiring Event on August 11

GREENSBORO, NC (July 4, 2021) – GuilfordWorks and NCWorks have partnered with Triad Goodwill to host the Second Chance Hiring Event, which helps justice-served men and women return to the workforce, from 10 am to 2 pm, Wednesday, August 11 at Greater United Baptist Church, 1409 Deep River Rd., High Point. For more event information, visit GuilfordWorks.org<guilfordworks.org/events/high-point-second-chance-hiring-event/>.

Participating employers include:

· AWP (Area Wide Protective)

· McDonald’s

· Marco’s Pizza

· Take Five

· National Pipe & Plastics

· Two Twins and a Truck

· Bojangles

· And more

Applicants must provide a résumé and contact information to NCWorks Career Center, and have an active NCWorks<ncworks.gov/> registration. Staff will be on hand to assist anyone needing to register. Safety protocols, such as the wearing of face coverings and social distancing practices, are required for any unvaccinated individuals.

