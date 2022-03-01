News Release: NCWorks Hosts Job and Community Resource Fair March 8

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

NCWorks Hosts Job and Community Resource Fair March 8

GREENSBORO, NC (March 1, 2022) – NCWorks in High Point is hosting a Job and Community Resource Fair from 1-4 pm, Tuesday, March 8, at Southside Recreation Center, 401 Taylor Ave., High Point. For more event information, visit GuilfordWorks.org<guilfordworks.org/events/community-resource-fair/?occurrence=2022-03-08>.

This outdoor event will feature these NCWorks partner agencies:

* City of High Point

* WRLP

* YWCA

* BOTSO

* Job Corp

* Growing High Point

* Oak Street Health

* Kameo Parks Consulting

* Second Chance Community Church

* The Mime Group

* Area Wide Protective

* On-Time Staffing

Families and individuals will receive information about resources available through NCWorks and other partners. Organizations will provide resources, including emergency assistance, employment, and training opportunities. The NCWorks Mobile Career Center, equipped with Wi-Fi, laptops, and staff, will be on-site to assist participants in registering for program assistance, including employment opportunities.

