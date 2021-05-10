News Release: NCWorks Hosts In-Person Hiring Event on May 13

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: David Szwejbka
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-297-9444, x 273
NCWorks Hosts In-Person Hiring Event on May 13
GREENSBORO, NC (May 10, 2021) – The NCWorks Career Center in Greensboro, 2301 W. Meadowview Rd., is hosting an in-person hiring event from 10 am to 2 pm, Thursday, May 13. For event details, visit the guilfordworks website<guilfordworks.org/event/multi-employer-open-air-hiring-event-051321/>.
Representatives from the following employers are scheduled to attend:
* Area Wide Protective
* Waffle House
* All Systems Restored
* Mega Force Staffing
Job seekers can speak with employers about available positions, preferred skills and training, hiring, and interview processes.
Applicants must provide a resume and contact information to NCWorks Career Center and have an active NCWorks<ncworks.gov/> registration. Staff will be on hand to assist anyone needing to register. Safety protocols, such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing practices, are required for those attending the event.
# # #
Jake Keys, Communications Manager
Communications and Marketing Department
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-2105
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>
Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>
Twitter
YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.