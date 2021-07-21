News Release: NCWorks Hosts Hiring Event on July 29

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Kierra Averett-Alce

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-297-9444 ext. 285

NCWorks Hosts Hiring Event on July 29

HIGH POINT, NC (July 21, 2021) – NCWorks is hosting an open-air, multi-employer hiring event from 10 am to 2 pm, Thursday, July 29 at the NCWorks Career Center, 607 Idol St., High Point. For event details, visit the Guilfordworks Website<guilfordworks.org/events/multi-employer-hiring-event-2/>.

Participating employers include:

* Mountaire

* FedEx

* Greensboro Fire Department

* OFS Brand Holdings

* Allegiance Staffing

* Leggett & Platt

* Advanced Personnel

* Fastenal

Available positions include assembly, fire fighter, City drivers, freight handlers, and healthcare positions with pay ranges starting at $15 per hour. Job seekers can engage with employers to discuss available positions, preferred skills and training, hiring, and interview processes.

Applicants must provide a resume and contact information to NCWorks Career Center and have an active NCWorks<ncworks.gov/> registration. Staff will be on hand to assist anyone needing to register. Safety protocols, such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing practices, are required for those attending the event.

# # #

Jake Keys, (he/him/his)

Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.