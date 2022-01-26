News Release: NCWorks Hosts Entrepreneurship Fundamentals Workshop

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

NCWorks Hosts Entrepreneurship Fundamentals Workshop

GREENSBORO, NC (January 26, 2022) – NCWorks has partnered with BuildEd, a training provider specializing in entrepreneurship education, to host an Entrepreneurship Fundamentals Workshop from 9 am to 3 pm, Saturday, February 5 at the NCWorks Career Center in Greensboro, 2301 W. Meadowview Rd., Room 273. For more event information visit GuilfordWorks.org<guilfordworks.org/events/entrepreneurship-fundamentals-workshop/?occurrence=2022-02-05>

This workshop will deliver precise strategies and tools to unleash a participant’s value in the workplace, gig economy, or their own business. It will help participants shift mindset, take ownership, and build careers that endure and grow.

Participants who complete the one-day/six-hour workshop will receive a certificate of completion from the National Association of Entrepreneurship & Business Leadership (NAEBL).

Seating is limited. To register, call the NCWorks Career Center in Greensboro at 336-297-9444 and ask to speak with someone about the BuildEd workshop.

