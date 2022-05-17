News Release: NCWorks Hosts Career & Gear Employment and Resource Fair May 25

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Thaddeus Shore
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-297-9444 ext. 256
NCWorks Hosts Career & Gear Employment and Resource Fair May 25
GREENSBORO, NC (May 17, 2022) – NCWorks, along with several resource providers and employers, will host the Career & Gear Employment and Resource Fair from 10:30 am to 2 pm on Wednesday, May 25. This outdoor event will be held at the Four Seasons Town Centre Parking Lot – Koury Boulevard entrance. For more event information, visit GuilfordWorks.org<guilfordworks.org/events/career-gear-employment-and-resource-fair/?occurrence=2022-05-25>.
Participating resource providers and employers include:
* Cone Health Medical Mobile Unit
* Greensboro Housing Authority
* GTCC
* Job Corps
* Vet Center of NC
* Guilford County Dept. of Public Health Mobile Testing
* PACE of the Triad
* StarMed Healthcare COVID Testing
* Guilford County Transportation and Mobility Services
* Step Up Greensboro
* And many more
Families and individuals will receive information about resources available through NCWorks and other partners. The NCWorks Mobile Career Center, equipped with Wi-Fi, laptops, and staff, will be on-site to assist participants in registering for program assistance, including employment opportunities.
# # #
Jake Keys, (he/him/his)
Communications Manager
Communications and Marketing Department
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-2105
Cell: 336-430-7525
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>
Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>
Twitter
YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>
