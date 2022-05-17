News Release: NCWorks Hosts Career & Gear Employment and Resource Fair May 25

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

NCWorks Hosts Career & Gear Employment and Resource Fair May 25

GREENSBORO, NC (May 17, 2022) – NCWorks, along with several resource providers and employers, will host the Career & Gear Employment and Resource Fair from 10:30 am to 2 pm on Wednesday, May 25. This outdoor event will be held at the Four Seasons Town Centre Parking Lot – Koury Boulevard entrance. For more event information, visit GuilfordWorks.org<guilfordworks.org/events/career-gear-employment-and-resource-fair/?occurrence=2022-05-25>.

Participating resource providers and employers include:

* Cone Health Medical Mobile Unit

* Greensboro Housing Authority

* GTCC

* Job Corps

* Vet Center of NC

* Guilford County Dept. of Public Health Mobile Testing

* PACE of the Triad

* StarMed Healthcare COVID Testing

* Guilford County Transportation and Mobility Services

* Step Up Greensboro

* And many more

Families and individuals will receive information about resources available through NCWorks and other partners. The NCWorks Mobile Career Center, equipped with Wi-Fi, laptops, and staff, will be on-site to assist participants in registering for program assistance, including employment opportunities.

Jake Keys, (he/him/his)

Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

Cell: 336-430-7525

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>

