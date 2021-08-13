News Release: NCWorks Hosts Career Fair on August 19

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Kierra Averett-Alce

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-297-9444, ext. 285

NCWorks Hosts Career Fair on August 19

Greensboro, NC, (August 13, 2021) – NCWorks is hosting a multi-employer career fair for from 10 am to 2 pm, Thursday, August 19 at NCWorks Career Center, 2301 W. Meadowview Rd.

For event details, visit the GuilfordWorks website<guilfordworks.org/events/multi-employer-career-fair/>.

Participating employers include:

* Spectrum

* UnitedHealth Group

* Children’s Home Society of NC

* Guilford County Schools

* FedEx Ground

* Southeast Connections

* Lincoln Financial Group

* Napa Auto Parts

* Sodexo

* Furniture Land South

* The Fresh Market

* Fastenal

* Mountaire

* G4S

* OFS Brands Holdings

* Caring Hands

* Allegiance Staffing

* AWP

* US Army

Available positions include classified, licensed, administrative and managerial positions, system analysts, retail sales specialists, logistics, social work and many more with pay ranges starting at $15 per hour.

Applicants must provide a resume and contact information to NCWorks Career Center and have an active NCWorks<ncworks.gov/> registration. Staff will be on hand to assist anyone needing to register. Safety protocols, such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing practices, are required for those attending the event.

