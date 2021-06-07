News Release: NCWorks Hosts a Hiring Event with Four Employers on June 10

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

NCWorks Hosts a Hiring Event with Four Employers on June 10

GREENSBORO, NC (June 7, 2021) – NCWorks of Guilford County is hosting an in-person hiring event from 10 am to 2 pm, Thursday, June 10, at the NCWorks Career Center, 2301 West Meadowview Rd. For event details, visit the GuilfordWorks website.<guilfordworks.org/events/multi-employer-open-air-hiring-event-5/>

Representatives from the following employers are scheduled to attend:

* Greensboro Fire Department

* Allied Universal

* TRC Staffing Services

* Camco Manufacturing

Job seekers can speak with employers about available positions, preferred skills and training, hiring, and interview processes. In addition, applicants may be invited for a follow-up interview.

Applicants must provide a resume and contact information to NCWorks Career Center and have an active NCWorks registration<www.ncworks.gov/vosnet/loginintro.aspx>. Staff will be on hand to assist anyone needing to register. Safety protocols, such as wearing face masks and social distancing practices, are still required for those attending the event.

