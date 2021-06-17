News Release: NCWorks Hosting Warehouse Hiring Event Scheduled for June 24

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

NCWorks Hosting Warehouse Hiring Event Scheduled for June 24

HIGH POINT, NC (June 17, 2021) – NCWorks is hosting an in-person hiring event for warehouse professionals at NCWorks Career Center in High Point, 607 Idol St., from 1-4 pm, Thursday, June 24. For event details, visit the Guilfordworks Website<guilfordworks.org/events/warehouse-hiring-event/>.

Representatives from Leggett and Platt and On Time Staffing are scheduled to attend. Candidates seeking warehouse positions including forklift drivers and material handlers will be able to discuss full- and part-time opportunities with pay ranges from $12.40 to $20.

Applicants must provide a resume and contact information to NCWorks Career Center and have an active NCWorks<ncworks.gov/> registration. Staff will be on hand to assist anyone needing to register. Safety protocols, such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing practices, are required for those attending the event.

The Guilford County, NCWorks Career Centers provide the community with a variety of no-cost resources to help job-seekers acquire sustainable income and meaningful employment.

