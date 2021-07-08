News Release: NCWorks Hosting Hiring Events July 14 and 15

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Tim Blake
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-8568
NCWorks Hosting Hiring Events July 14 and 15
GREENSBORO, NC (July 8, 2021) – GuilfordWorks is hosting a pair of hiring events with multiple employers to discuss available positions, preferred skills and training, hiring and interview processes.
The Second Chance Hiring event<guilfordworks.org/events/second-chance-hiring-event/>, which helps formerly incarcerated men and women return to the workforce, will be from 10 am to 2 pm, Wednesday, July 14 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1210 S. Eugene St. NCWorks has partnered with Goodwill and GuilfordWorks for this event, which features representatives from the following employers:
* Rice Toyota
* National Pipe and Plastics
* Precor/Peloton
* City of Greensboro
* Bojangles
* Triad Goodwill
An open air hiring event<guilfordworks.org/events/multi-employer-hiring-event/> will also be held from 10 am to 2 pm, Thursday, July 15 at the NCWorks Career Center, 2301 W. Meadowview Rd. Representatives from the following employers are scheduled to attend:
* Mountaire
* Proctor & Gamble
* Fastenal
* OFS Brands Holdings
* Greensboro Police Department
* AWP
* Aetna
* G4S Secure Solutions
* Cintas
Available positions for the July 15 event include assembly, warehouse, remote customer service representatives, logistics, armed security officers, law enforcement and more.
All applicants must provide a resume and contact information to NCWorks Career Center and have an active NCWorks<ncworks.gov/> registration. Staff will be on hand at both events to assist anyone needing to register. Safety protocols, such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing practices, are required for those attending the event.
NCWorks Career Center provides the community with a variety of no-cost resources to help job-seekers acquire sustainable income and meaningful employment.
# # #
Jake Keys, (he/him/his)
Communications Manager
Communications and Marketing Department
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-2105
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>
Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>
Twitter
YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.