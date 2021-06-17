News Release: NCWorks Hosting Hiring and Resource Event Scheduled for June 25

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

NCWorks Hosting Hiring and Resource Event Scheduled for June 25

GREENSBORO, NC (June 21, 2021) – NCWorks is hosting an in-person hiring and resource event at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 306 South English St., from 2-5 pm, Friday, June 25. Resource providers include Collaborative Cottage Grove, NHCDG and New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. The American Red Cross will also be present holding a blood drive from 2- 7:30 pm. For event details, visit the GuilfordWorks website<guilfordworks.org/events/new-hope-event-062521/>.

Representatives from the following employers are scheduled to attend:

* Med Stats Logistics

* Caring Hands Home

* Healthy Blue NC

* Waffle House

* Graham Personnel

* Foster Caviness

* CSL Plasma

* Mountaire Farms

* TRC Staffing

Candidates can engage with employers to discuss available opportunities, preferred skills and training, hiring and interview processes.

Applicants must provide a resume and contact information to NCWorks Career Center and have an active NCWorks<ncworks.gov/> registration. Staff will be on hand to assist anyone needing to register. Safety protocols, such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing practices, are required for those attending the event.

The Guilford County, NCWorks Career Centers provide the community with a variety of no-cost resources to help job-seekers acquire sustainable income and meaningful employment.

