News Release: NCWorks Hosting an Open-Air and Resource Fair with Multiple Employers

NCWorks Hosting an Open-Air and Resource Fair with Multiple Employers

HIGH POINT, NC (March 10, 2021) – The NCWorks Career Center in High Point is hosting an Open-Air Career and Resource Fair at Greater First United Baptist Church, 1409 Deep River Rd., from 2-5 pm, Wednesday, March 17. The first 30 minutes are reserved for veterans.

Representatives from the following employers are scheduled to attend:

* Area Wide Protective

* The Agency

* Consolidated Staffing

* Faithful Nurses

* Fed Ex

* Leggett & Platt

* Mountainaire Premium Chicken

* Prepac

* And more

The following agencies will be on-site to offer a variety of resources to attendees:

* City of High Point

* Macedonia Resource Center

* United Way – High Point

* Family Opportunity Center & Guilford Child Development

* Faith Health NC

* Welfare Reform Liason Project

* Department of Social Services

* Housing Consultants Group

* West End Ministries

* Open Door Ministries

* Piedmont Health Services & Sickle Cell Agency

The church will also be distributing items from their food pantry. For more information, visit the GuilfordWorks website<guilfordworks.org/event/greater-first-community-response/>.

Applicants must provide a resume and contact information to NCWorks Career Center and have an active NCWorks registration. Staff will be on hand to assist anyone needing to register. Safety protocols, such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing practices, are required for those attending the event.

NCWorks Career Centers provide job seekers with a variety of no-cost resources to help them acquire sustainable income and meaningful employment. The City of Greensboro’s Office of Workforce Development is the administrative and service arm of the NCWorks Career Centers in Greensboro and High Point.

