News Release: NCWorks Hosting an Open-Air and Resource Fair with Multiple Employers on April 29

NCWorks Hosting an Open-Air and Resource Fair with Multiple Employers on April 29

HIGH POINT, NC (April 21, 2021) – The NCWorks Career Center in High Point is hosting an Open-Air Career and Resource Fair from 11 am to 2 pm, Wednesday, April 29 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church of High Point, 753 Washington St. The first 30 minutes are reserved for veterans.

Representatives from the following employers are scheduled to attend:

* Guilford County Schools

* Atlantic Tire

* Allied Universal

* FedEx

* Personnel Outsource Solutions

* Hire Dynamic

* WalMart

* Area Wide Protective

* The Agency

* Mountaire Farms

* Consolidated Staffing

* McDonald’s

* A Servant’s Heart

* Graham Personnel

* Staffing Specialists of the Triad

The following agencies will be on-site to offer a variety of resources to attendees:

* United Way – High Point

* Welfare Reform Liason Project

For more information, visit the GuilfordWorks website<guilfordworks.org/event/mt-zion-community-response-event/>.

Applicants must provide a resume and contact information to NCWorks Career Center and have an active NCWorks registration. Staff will be on hand to assist anyone needing to register. Safety protocols, such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing practices, are required for those attending the event.

NCWorks Career Centers provide job seekers with a variety of no-cost resources to help them acquire sustainable income and meaningful employment. The City of Greensboro’s Office of Workforce Development is the administrative arm of the NCWorks Career Centers in Greensboro and High Point.

