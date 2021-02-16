News Release: NCWorks Hosting a Virtual Career Fair with Several Employers on February 24

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

NCWorks Hosting a Virtual Career Fair with Several Employers on February 24

GREENSBORO, NC (February 17, 2021) – The NCWorks Career Center in Guilford County is hosting a Virtual Career Fair from 10 am to 2 pm, Wednesday, February 24. Registration and event details can be found on the GuilfordWorks website<guilfordworks.org/event/32690/>.

Representatives from the following employers are scheduled to attend:

* Leggett & Platt

* Guilford County Schools

* XLC Services

* Endura

* Bayada Home Health Care

* Packrite

* Ecolab

* Bojangles

* Waffle House

* A Servant’s Heart

* And more

Job seekers can apply for jobs, engage with the employers via chat and live video conference options to discuss available positions, preferred skills and training, hiring, and interview processes.

Applicants must provide a resume and contact information to NCWorks Career Center and have an active NCWorks<ncworks.gov/> registration. Staff will be on hand to assist anyone needing to register. Safety protocols, such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing practices, are required for those attending the event.

NCWorks Career Centers provide job seekers with a variety of no-cost resources to help job seekers acquire sustainable income and meaningful employment. The City of Greensboro’s Office of Workforce Development is the administrative and service arm of the NCWorks Career Centers in Greensboro and High Point.

