News Release: NCWorks Career Centers Temporarily Suspending In-Person Services Due to COVID-19

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Danielle Harrison

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3008

NCWorks Career Centers Temporarily Suspending In-Person

Services Due to COVID-19

GREENSBORO, NC (January 13, 2022) – Due to COVID-19 precautionary measures, both Greensboro and High Point NCWorks Career Center locations are suspending walk-in services now through Tuesday, January 18. The NCWorks Career Centers will continue to provide remote services to the public via telephone, 336-397-9444.

