News Release: NCWorks Career Centers Now Offering Text Support to Customers

NCWorks Career Centers Now Offering Text Support to Customers

Greensboro, NC (March 30, 2020) – The NCWorks Career Centers in Greensboro and High Point will be providing text (SMS) messaging support, beginning Tuesday, March 31.

The NCWorks Career Centers will continue supporting customers by phone. However, this supplementary service is made available to quickly answer general and instructional questions regarding Job Postings, Job Search, and Unemployment Insurance Benefits. NCWorks Career Center staff will be available to field texts and respond to inquiries, from 9 am to 4 pm, Mondays through Fridays.

* Businesses that have immediate hiring needs may text “HIRE” to 336-297-9444

* Job Seekers that are seeking employment opportunities may text “JOBS” to 336-882-4141

* For information regarding unemployment insurance benefits, text “UI” to 336-882-4141

“We are creating innovative ways for businesses and members of our community to access resources and services during this pandemic. It is important businesses have a mechanism to post employment opportunities and job seekers are able to access them,” said Chris Rivera, Guilford County Workforce Development Board interim director.

To find out more about posting jobs or available opportunities, visit guilfordworks.org/jobs<guilfordworks.org/jobs> or www.ncworks.gov<www.ncworks.gov>.

Visit the City of Greensboro’s COVID-19 webpage<www.greensboro-nc.gov/i-want-to/learn-about/covid-19-information-and-updates> for the latest news, cancellations, and service changes.

