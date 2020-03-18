News Release: NCWorks Career Centers in Guilford County to Close Temporarily

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Chris Rivera

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-4174

NCWorks Career Centers in Guilford County to Close Temporarily

Greensboro, NC (March 18, 2020) – The NCWorks Career Centers in Greensboro and High Point will close to the public temporarily beginning Thursday, March 19. Staff will continuously evaluate the situation, but currently plan to re-open Monday, April 6.

The NCWorks Career Centers will continue operations, providing remote services by phone. Contact the NC Works Career Center in Greensboro at 336-297-9444 or the High Point location at 336-882-4141. Other inquiries can be made on its website<www.ncworks.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx>.

Unemployment claims can be filled online<des.nc.gov/apply-unemployment>. For questions or assistance, contact the Customer Call Center at 888-737-0259.

Visit the City of Greensboro’s COVID-19 webpage<www.greensboro-nc.gov/i-want-to/learn-about/covid-19-information-and-updates> for the latest news, cancellations and service changes.

# # #

Jake Keys, Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>

[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Census>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.