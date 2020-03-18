News Release: NCWorks Career Centers in Guilford County to Close Temporarily

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Chris Rivera
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
NCWorks Career Centers in Guilford County to Close Temporarily
Greensboro, NC (March 18, 2020) – The NCWorks Career Centers in Greensboro and High Point will close to the public temporarily beginning Thursday, March 19. Staff will continuously evaluate the situation, but currently plan to re-open Monday, April 6.
The NCWorks Career Centers will continue operations, providing remote services by phone. Contact the NC Works Career Center in Greensboro at 336-297-9444 or the High Point location at 336-882-4141. Other inquiries can be made on its website<www.ncworks.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx>.
Unemployment claims can be filled online<des.nc.gov/apply-unemployment>. For questions or assistance, contact the Customer Call Center at 888-737-0259.
Visit the City of Greensboro’s COVID-19 webpage<www.greensboro-nc.gov/i-want-to/learn-about/covid-19-information-and-updates> for the latest news, cancellations and service changes.
