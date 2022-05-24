News Release: NCWorks Announces Upcoming Closures for its Career Centers

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Danielle Harrison

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3008

NCWorks Announces Upcoming Closures for its Career Centers

GREENSBORO, NC (May 24, 2022) – The NCWorks Career Center Greensboro, 2301 W. Meadowview Rd., will be closed on Friday, May 27. For services, contact NCWorks Career Center High Point, 607 Idol St., at 336-882-4141.

Both the Greensboro and High Point NCWorks centers will be closed in observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 30. Normal hours of operation will resume for both locations on Tuesday, May 31.

# # #

Jake Keys, (he/him/his)

Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

Cell: 336-430-7525

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>