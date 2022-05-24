News Release: NCWorks Announces Upcoming Closures for its Career Centers

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Danielle Harrison
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3008
NCWorks Announces Upcoming Closures for its Career Centers
GREENSBORO, NC (May 24, 2022) – The NCWorks Career Center Greensboro, 2301 W. Meadowview Rd., will be closed on Friday, May 27. For services, contact NCWorks Career Center High Point, 607 Idol St., at 336-882-4141.
Both the Greensboro and High Point NCWorks centers will be closed in observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 30. Normal hours of operation will resume for both locations on Tuesday, May 31.
