News Release: NCDOT Hosts Benjamin Parkway Widening Project Meeting October 19

NCDOT Hosts Benjamin Parkway Widening Project Meeting October 19

GREENSBORO, NC (October 14, 2022) – NCDOT will hold a public meeting on a planned improvements to Benjamin Parkway-Bryan Boulevard from 4-7 pm, Wednesday, October 19, at the New Garden Moose Lodge, 1800 New Garden Rd. NCDOT representatives will be available to answer questions and hear more from residents any time during these drop-in hours. Residents may also review project details and submit comments about the plans at publicinput.com/Benjamin-Bryan-improvements by November 18.

NCDOT is considering two project alternatives. Public comments will help the department select the option that best matches the needs and community preferences, or identify if changes should be considered.

Both alternatives will widen to the east to add a through lane, turn lane, and sidewalks on the northbound side. They will also convert the Fairway Drive intersection to right-in/right-out only access to Benjamin Parkway. Both designs would also improve intersections at Pembroke Road and Cornwallis Drive to prevent conflicts and add pedestrian crossing improvements. The second alternative would provide sidewalks on the southbound side, in place of the breakdown/multi-use lane.

NCDOT will provide auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act for disabled people who wish to participate in this meeting. Anyone requiring special services should contact Diane Wilson at 919-707-6073 or PDwilson1@ncdot.gov<mailto:PDwilson1@ncdot.gov> as early as possible so that arrangement can be made.

