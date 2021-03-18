News Release: NC A&T Area Water Rehabilitation Project Lane Closures Begin March 19

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Shane Messer

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-3550

NC A&T Area Water Rehabilitation Project Lane Closures Begin March 19

GREENSBORO, NC (March 18, 2021) – Beginning Friday, March 19, and continuing through Monday, May 31, the following areas will have occasional lane closures and delays from 7 am to 3 pm daily due to water line rehabilitation work:

* Bluford Street from Cumberland Street to Laurel Street

* Massey Street from Beech Street to N. Dudley Street

* Salem Street from N. Dudley Street to Stewart Street

* Arlee Street from Banks Street to Boyd Street

* Beech Street from E. Lindsay Street to N. Dudley Street

* N. Dudley Street from E. Lindsay Street to Massey Street

* Banks Street from N. Dudley Street to Salem Street

* Stewart Street from N. Dudley Street to Bluford Street.

See map for locations. The beginning and ending locations are subject to change, as the project gets underway. The map shows approximate locations. These closures are part of a Waterline Rehabilitation Project. For more information, contact City contractor Mainlining at 443-790-3774 or its 24-hour emergency number 336-402-5253. Directional signage and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last minute changes in the work schedule.

The job is part of the City’s ongoing Water Rehabilitation Program<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/water-resources/system-improvements/water-sewer-rehabilitation/water-rehab>, which is funded by water and sewer rates.

# # #

Laine Roberts, (she/her) Why are pronouns important?<www.mypronouns.org/what-and-why>

Public Education Coordinator

O: 336-373-4601

C: 336-937-2565

From: Messer, Shane <Shane.Messer@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Shane.Messer@greensboro-nc.gov>>

Sent: Thursday, March 18, 2021 7:57 AM

To: Roberts, Laine <Laine.Roberts@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Laine.Roberts@greensboro-nc.gov>>

Cc: Boggs, James <James.Boggs@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:James.Boggs@greensboro-nc.gov>>; John Nadeau <jnadeau@mainlining.com<mailto:jnadeau@mainlining.com>>

Subject: water rehab update 3-18-21

Laine,

Please see below update for distribution. Please let me know if you need anything else. Thanks

GREENSBORO, NC (March 18, 2021) – Beginning Friday, March 19, and continuing through Monday, May 31, the following areas will have occasional lane closures and delays from 7 am to 3 pm daily due to water line rehabilitation work:

* Bluford Street from Cumberland Street to Laurel Street.

* Massey Street from Beech Street to N Dudley Street.

* Salem Street from N Dudley Street to Stewart Street.

* Arlee Street from Banks Street to Boyd Street.

* Beech Street from E Lindsay Street to N Dudley Street.

* N Dudley Street from E Lindsay Street to Massey Street.

* Banks Street from N Dudley Street to Salem Street.

* Stewart Street from N Dudley Street to Bluford Street.

See map for locations. These closures are part of a Waterline Rehabilitation Project. For more information, contact City contractor Mainlining at 443-790-3774 or its 24-hour emergency number 336-402-5253. Directional signage and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last minute changes in the work schedule.

The job is part of the City’s ongoing Water Rehabilitation Program<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/water-resources/system-improvements/water-sewer-rehabilitation/water-rehab>, which is funded by water and sewer rates.

Shane Messer, Coordinator Construction Projects

Department of Water Resources

City of Greensboro

Phone:336-574-3550 Fax:336-412-6305

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.