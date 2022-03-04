News Release: Natural Gas Pipeline Work Begins March 7 at E. New Garden Road & Lawndale Drive

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Debby Davis
Natural Gas Pipeline Work Begins March 7 at E. New Garden Road & Lawndale Drive
GREENSBORO, NC (March 4, 2022) – Piedmont Natural Gas is scheduled to perform routine pipeline maintenance March 7-17 near the intersection of New Garden Road and Lawndale Drive.
Area residents and passing motorists may see flames in the work area as technicians burn off excess natural gas from lines. This work may also result in loud noises and the smell of natural gas in the air.
According to Piedmont Natural Gas, the work is safe and controlled, and performed in cooperation with local fire departments.
Questions? Call Scott Jenkins, project manager with Percheron Field Services, at 704-997-8104.
