News Release: National Coffee With a Cop Day

Celebrate National Coffee With a Cop Day by Having Coffee with GPD

GREENSBORO, NC (Sept. 30, 2019) – Greensboro police are hoping you will join them in celebrating National Coffee Day by chatting with them over a cup of java. On Wednesday, Oct. 2, starting at 8 a.m., officers will be at several locations around Greensboro as part of ‘Coffee with a Cop’, a community outreach program that allows for relaxed one-on-one interactions.

Chief Scott along with officers from all districts within GPD will be available for members of the community to ask questions and get to know more about the officers and the department. This is a fun opportunity to meet with officers with no agenda just conversation.

The locations and times are:

– 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. New Garden Bagels – 1577 New Garden Road

– 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Café Revolution – 1250 Revolution Mill Drive #178

– 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Chick-Fil-A – 2710 Koury Boulevard

– 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Starbucks – 3711 Elmsley Street

‘Coffee with a Cop’ is a national initiative supported by The United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. The program aims to advance the practice of community policing by improving relationships between police officers and community members one cup of coffee at a time. Similar events are held across the county.

