News Release- Nasha McCray Appointed as Assistant City Manager

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Carla Banks

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3769

Nasha McCray Appointed as Assistant City Manager

GREENSBORO, NC (May 25, 2022) – After a nationwide search and competitive process, Nasha McCray has been appointed as Assistant City Manager. McCray has served as the Director of the Parks and Recreation Department since January 2018. She will assume her new role on July 1.

As Assistant City Manager, McCray will continue her duties as director of Parks and Recreation until the position is filled. She will also oversee the Community Services departments of Creative Greensboro, Human Rights, Libraries & Museums, Neighborhood Development, Parks and Recreation, and Workforce Development.

“This is an exciting time to join the executive team as the City embarks on a host of projects aimed at taking Greensboro to the next level,” said McCray. “Working with the visionary leaders of the Community Services team will present endless opportunities to meet the needs of all residents placing an emphasis on providing an equitable quality of life.”

McCray has been with the City since October 2009 and previously served as the deputy director of Parks and Recreation from 2015 to 2018. She began her career as a planner and redevelopment project manager for the City of West Palm Beach, FL. Following a move to North Carolina, McCray secured the position of senior planner in Jacksonville and is credited with developing its first neighborhood and area planning program, spearheading the adoption of the downtown urban design guidelines, and managing its growth management plan.

McCray has been instrumental in several key City of Greensboro initiatives, such as the development of the Parks and Recreation Department’s award-winning Plan2Play Master Plan, Battleground Parks District, Windsor-Chavis-Nocho Community Complex, LeBauer Park, multi-million dollar Parks and Recreation bond packages in 2016 and 2022, and numerous innovative and transformative recreational and community services programming and projects.

McCray earned a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies and a master’s degree in public administration at the University of Central Florida.

