News Release: N. Eugene Street Closure Begins January 3

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Melinda King

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2372

N. Eugene Street Closure Begins January 3

GREENSBORO, NC (December 30, 2021) – Beginning at 9 am Monday, January 3, 2022, all lanes of N. Eugene Street between Bellemeade and W. Smith streets will be closed for the installation of a waterline and the next phase of development of the Eugene-Bellemeade Streetscape project, which includes a new sidewalk, curb and gutter, and planters.

The street is expected to reopen by mid-April.

Businesses in this two-block area and pedestrian access will remain open as usual during the street work. Signs will be posted to direct parking access to these businesses. The public may also use the Eugene Street Parking Deck, 215 Eugene St., as an alternative to on-street parking in that area.

Motorists should use alternate routes to avoid the road closure and follow posted detour signs.

# # #

Debby Davis

Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

336-373-3640

300 W. Washington St., Greensboro

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>