News Release: N. Elm Street Road Closure Begins September 18

N. Elm Street Road Closure Begins September 18

GREENSBORO, NC (September 17, 2019) – Beginning at 8 am Wednesday, September 18, N. Elm Street between Lindsay Street and Smith Street will be closed due to waterline replacement. Businesses on this block have been notified by City staff. The closure is expected to last for three months. Detour signs are in place and motorists are urged to use caution in the area.

