News Release: N. Elm Street Road Closure Begins May 31

N. Elm Street Road Closure Begins May 31

GREENSBORO, NC (May 27, 2022) – Beginning at 9 am Tuesday, May 31, N. Elm Street will be closed between Smith Street and Fisher Avenue due to waterline replacement work. The job, which will run 24/7, is expected to continue through June 30.

Access to businesses along this part of N. Elm will remain open.

Traffic message boards are on site to alert the public about the upcoming closure and detour signs will be in place before May 31. A detour map is below. Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and material/equipment availability.

This job is the first stage of work that will progress along N. Elm after this stage, eventually concluding at its intersection with Cornwallis Drive.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects<www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects> to learn more about lane and road closures and subscribe to receive email notifications about upcoming work on City streets.



