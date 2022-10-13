News Release: N. Elm Street Lane Closures Continue Near Sunset Drive October 17

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jason Geary
N. Elm Street Lane Closures Continue Near Sunset Drive October 17
GREENSBORO, NC (October 13, 2022) – Beginning Monday, October 17, one lane of N. Elm Street will be closed between Tankersley Drive and Sunset Drive due to water main replacement. Flagging services will be provided to allow one lane of traffic to flow in either direction rather than completely closing a lane and detouring traffic. Drivers should expect delays.
Access to residences in the area will not be affected.
The work is expected to be completed by Monday, November 14, in this section. This phase is the fourth stage of water service work along N. Elm that will eventually conclude at its intersection with Cornwallis Drive.
Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and material/equipment availability.
Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects<www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects> to learn more about lane and road closures and subscribe to receive email notifications about upcoming work on City streets.
