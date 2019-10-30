News Release: N. Elm Street Closure Begins October 31

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Contact: Melinda King

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2372

N. Elm Street Closure Begins October 31

GREENSBORO, NC (October 30, 2019) – Beginning Thursday morning, October 31, N. Elm Street between Smith and Bellemeade streets, will be closed due to road resurfacing following the end of a waterline replacement project along N. Elm. Resurfacing is expected to continue for two weeks. Detour signs will be in place and motorists are urged to use alternate routes to avoid the work area.

