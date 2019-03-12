News Release: N Elm St Homicide Investigation

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

Homicide

Update (Mar. 12): On March 12, 2019 Sincere Darnell Davis, B/M 18 years of age succumbed to a gunshot wound he sustained on 03/02/2019. This incident is now being investigated as a homicide. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (March 2, 2019) – On 3.2.2019 at 17:50 p.m. – Police responded to the 3100 block of N. Elm Street reference a gunshot in the area. Officers located a single gunshot victim that was transported by EMS to a local hospital. No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

